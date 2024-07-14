B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Short Interest Up 120.6% in June

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 120.6% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RILYP opened at $18.60 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

