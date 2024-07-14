B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RILYK opened at $21.55 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
