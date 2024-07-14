B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYK opened at $21.55 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 alerts:

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

(Get Free Report)

See Also

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.