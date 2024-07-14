Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.80.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

ACLS stock opened at $148.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.70. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.