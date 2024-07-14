AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ AUDC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. 39,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,521. AudioCodes has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $14.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $335.95 million, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.88.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 580.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 81,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 69,213 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 240,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in AudioCodes by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in AudioCodes by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

