ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATS shares. Cormark cut their target price on ATS from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get ATS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATS

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of ATS stock opened at C$45.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.45. ATS has a fifty-two week low of C$41.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.80.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$791.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$721.72 million. ATS had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.39%. Analysts forecast that ATS will post 2.2395626 EPS for the current year.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.