Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.14.

ATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded Athabasca Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 target price on Athabasca Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins lowered Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Athabasca Oil Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:ATH opened at C$5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.27. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$3.28 and a 52-week high of C$5.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.85. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$311.12 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5296656 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Athabasca Oil

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

