AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Up 81.1% in June

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZNCF stock remained flat at $153.41 during trading on Friday. 438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.46. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $118.16 and a 1-year high of $162.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

