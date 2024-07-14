AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $143,999,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,180,000 after buying an additional 2,050,064 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,592,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,420,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,051,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,140. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average is $71.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

