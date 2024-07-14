ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Up 86.8% in June

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the June 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 947,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

ASPI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. 4,886,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,259. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. ASP Isotopes has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASP Isotopes will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ASP Isotopes from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASP Isotopes

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ASP Isotopes news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,586,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,089,965.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert John Andrew Ryan bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,218.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,586,874 shares in the company, valued at $20,089,965.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 145,662 shares of company stock valued at $470,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPI. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in ASP Isotopes by 477.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 69,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ASP Isotopes by 479.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 844,705 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.