ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ASOS Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASOMY traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. ASOS has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $5.92.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

