Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,000 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the June 15th total of 200,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,501,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Price Performance
AITX opened at $0.01 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile
