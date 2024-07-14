Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,000 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the June 15th total of 200,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,501,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Price Performance

AITX opened at $0.01 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

