Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Ark has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $57.48 million and $17.46 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000931 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000639 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001579 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,121,164 coins and its circulating supply is 182,120,712 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

