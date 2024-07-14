argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $533.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $478.00 to $533.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARGX. Scotiabank increased their price target on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $607.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.53.

ARGX stock opened at $466.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $396.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.41 and a beta of 0.64. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts expect that argenx will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

