Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Hits $66.98 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Ardor has a total market cap of $66.98 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0671 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00043287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014185 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.