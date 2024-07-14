Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Aptiv worth $67,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.4 %

Aptiv stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,218,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,512. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

