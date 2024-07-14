AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Up 130.8% in June

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the June 15th total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

AppTech Payments Stock Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ:APCX opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.86. AppTech Payments has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.81.

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. AppTech Payments had a negative net margin of 3,538.08% and a negative return on equity of 507.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppTech Payments

About AppTech Payments

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppTech Payments stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AppTech Payments Corp. ( NASDAQ:APCX Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.48% of AppTech Payments at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.