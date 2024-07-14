Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,646,000 after buying an additional 507,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $72,436,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,181,000 after acquiring an additional 197,552 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,093,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,677. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.38 and a 12-month high of $201.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

