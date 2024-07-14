Ankr (ANKR) Hits Market Capitalization of $285.58 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $285.58 million and $7.39 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009398 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,832.34 or 1.00104293 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012036 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007139 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00067360 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02723018 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 316 active market(s) with $7,316,224.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

