Analyzing Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) & Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) and Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Root and Arch Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -17.61% -62.36% -8.64% Arch Capital Group 33.65% 21.85% 6.08%

Risk and Volatility

Root has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 0 5 4 0 2.44 Arch Capital Group 0 4 10 0 2.71

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Root and Arch Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Root currently has a consensus price target of $41.89, suggesting a potential downside of 39.65%. Arch Capital Group has a consensus price target of $102.87, suggesting a potential upside of 6.60%. Given Arch Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than Root.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Root shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Root and Arch Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Root $455.00 million 2.27 -$147.40 million ($7.77) -8.93 Arch Capital Group $13.63 billion 2.66 $4.44 billion $12.67 7.62

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arch Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats Root on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. Root, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employer's liability; contract and commercial surety coverages; and collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides casualty reinsurance for third party liability exposures; marine and aviation; motor reinsurance, whole account multi-line treaties, cyber, trade credit, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses, and personal lines and commercial property exposures; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers. The company's Mortgage segment offers direct mortgage insurance and mortgage reinsurance. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

