Analysts Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Target Price at $33.71

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 461,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 38,975 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,962.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 74,055 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 31.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

