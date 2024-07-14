Analysts Set Expectations for The Toro Company’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Toro in a research note issued on Thursday, July 11th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Toro’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Toro’s FY2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on TTC

Toro Price Performance

Shares of Toro stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toro has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $105.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day moving average of $90.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Toro by 1,204.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 2,057.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Toro’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.