Analysts Set ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) PT at $96.67

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get ASGN alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ASGN

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other ASGN news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,454. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,600.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $783,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASGN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in ASGN by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 1,851.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Price Performance

ASGN stock opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.51. ASGN has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $106.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

About ASGN

(Get Free Report

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.