Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

NASDAQ:AMLX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,172,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,728. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.70). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 52,575.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 29,697 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

