Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $61.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Amphenol to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $68.00 to $74.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,844,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $1,078,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amphenol by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,245,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,899,059,000 after buying an additional 8,340,759 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,133,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,987,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $196,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,901 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,138,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,250,181,000 after acquiring an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

