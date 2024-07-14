AMH Equity Ltd Raises Stock Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,968 shares during the quarter. Universal Electronics makes up about 4.8% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UEIC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 380,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 196,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 41,352 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the first quarter worth $159,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 56.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UEIC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 41,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,640. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

