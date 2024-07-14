America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRMT. BTIG Research started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $429.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.70. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $127.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.41.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $364.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 26,410 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,524,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 768,410 shares in the company, valued at $44,367,993.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 719,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,983,000 after acquiring an additional 88,899 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 220,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 121.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,977,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

