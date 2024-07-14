American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,829,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $746,005,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,245,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,646,000 after acquiring an additional 300,712 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,786,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,065,000 after acquiring an additional 290,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,395,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AIG traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $77.14. 3,491,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,915. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

