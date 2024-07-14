American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $137.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.04 and its 200 day moving average is $126.11. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

AFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

