American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Up 63.4% in June

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Aires Price Performance
AAIRF stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. American Aires has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.31.
American Aires Company Profile
