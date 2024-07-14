Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Bank of America

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.10.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.01%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 190,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 381,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after buying an additional 121,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

