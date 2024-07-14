Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Insider Adam Savitz Acquires 12,069 Shares

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) insider Adam Savitz acquired 12,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $152,069.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,192. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of ANRO opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.02, a current ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $24.00.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.30). On average, equities analysts expect that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alto Neuroscience

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter worth about $4,592,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth about $5,372,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,039,000.

ANRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

