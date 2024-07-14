Alpha Teknova’s (TKNO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut Alpha Teknova from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

NASDAQ TKNO opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. Alpha Teknova has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.33.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 97.85%. The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alpha Teknova will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKNO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 171,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Featured Stories

