Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.66

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.66 and traded as high as C$0.66. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 191,895 shares trading hands.

Almonty Industries Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$172.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.78.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.82 million during the quarter. Almonty Industries had a negative net margin of 43.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Almonty Industries Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.