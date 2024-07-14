Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $77.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,345,000 after buying an additional 118,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $56,334,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 941,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 885,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,495,000 after purchasing an additional 112,775 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

