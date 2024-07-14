ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLETE

ALLETE Trading Down 0.4 %

ALE stock opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.80.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million. Analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 67.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,615,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ALLETE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,848,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 564,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after buying an additional 129,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 504,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after buying an additional 266,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.