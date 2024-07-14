Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 121,548 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 483,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,548 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $29,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,741,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430,618 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after buying an additional 26,985,803 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after buying an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,125,000 after buying an additional 167,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after buying an additional 905,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.89. 2,179,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,400. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.