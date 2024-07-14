Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,405 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 581,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,768 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AGIO traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.88. 736,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,881. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

