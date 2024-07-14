Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,640 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $16,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,137,000 after buying an additional 1,683,535 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,273,000 after buying an additional 1,680,119 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,168,000 after buying an additional 1,216,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,812,000.

VGSH stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,774. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

