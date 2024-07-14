Allen Investment Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 352.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 80.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 116,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 51,858 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,667. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.29, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $97.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day moving average is $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 393.95%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,650.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,928 shares of company stock valued at $9,726,673 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

