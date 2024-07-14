Allen Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Atlassian by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Atlassian by 737.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,720,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.2 %

Atlassian stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.45. 1,477,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,985. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.81. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of -288.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.34 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $1,376,037.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,434,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $1,298,122.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,077,656.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $1,376,037.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,036 shares in the company, valued at $78,434,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,682 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,951. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Capital One Financial raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.35.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

