Allen Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $24,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,017. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.52 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.