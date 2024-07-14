Allen Investment Management LLC Has $124.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,482,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,624 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $124,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,815,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,495,912. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

