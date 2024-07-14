Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 23,154 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,246,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,154 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 3.9% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $311,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Dagco Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 98,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $246.70. 2,546,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,775. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.42. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

