Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 766.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 183,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 162,318 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Copart by 27.6% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,806,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 60.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Copart by 126.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,576. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

