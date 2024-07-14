Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Allegiant Travel worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 32,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.71. 296,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $906.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

