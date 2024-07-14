Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $28.48 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00043490 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00014685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,228,333,544 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.