Algebris UK Ltd Takes $713,000 Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,749 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 669.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,766,000 after purchasing an additional 114,795 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 85,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 45,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.49. 334,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,932. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.31 and its 200 day moving average is $183.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

