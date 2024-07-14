Algebris UK Ltd Buys Shares of 52,667 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000. Jefferies Financial Group comprises 0.6% of Algebris UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEF. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 237,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 148,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 133,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.84. 1,517,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,412. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JEF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

