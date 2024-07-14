Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, William Blair raised Alarm.com to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.83.

Alarm.com Price Performance

ALRM opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.72. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

