Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Short Interest Update

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 93.4% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of ADLRF stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $12.38.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile
